7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) shares are up 8 percent after an 8-K filing reports subsequent to June 27 CHMP meeting for CHS-1701 application. CHMP identified outstanding issues from Day 180 responses. The company submitted full response on July 3rd and now reports all issues were satisfactorily addressed.
- Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ: MRTN) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 25 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $197 million, beating estimates by $4 million.
- United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings and sales beat. Earnings came in at $3.23 per share, beating estimates by 18 cents. Sales came in at $10.78 billion, beating estimates by $80 million. The company also raised its FY18 outlook.
Losers
- Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) shares are down 12 percent after warning of gross margin pressure in the second quarter. The company issued weak second quarter and FY18 earnings guidance.
- Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARA) shares are down 5 percent after announcing a 4.5 million common stock offering.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 35 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $504 million, missing estimates by $4 million.
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shares are down 2.4 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. The company announced CEO Brian Crutcher resigned due to violations of the company's code of conduct.
