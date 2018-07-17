Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) was trading lower by around 13 percent early Monday morning. The streaming video giant showed in its second-quarter earnings report Monday a miss on both international and domestic subscriber additions along with downbeat third quarter guidance.

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMRH) was trading higher by more than 80 percent after the cloud, digital and enterprise services company said it won a project to implement a robotic process automation solution with MedData. Ameri will implement UiPath's Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution to modernize MedData's IT legacy platform.

Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE: AST) gained more than 9 percent in reaction to an encouraging update from a six-month clinical study. The biotechnology company said data from a six-month study of its AST-OPC1 for the treatment of severe cervical spinal cord injury demonstrated a favorable safety profile with the potential for durable cell engraftment at the injury site and improved motor function.

Can-Fite Biopha/S ADR (NYSE: CANF) gained 2 percent after the biotech company said it was granted patents from China and Australia for the utilization of A3 adenosine receptor ligands in the treatment of sexual dysfunction.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) was trading higher by 12 percent after the clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on treatments for rare disorders said it entered into a new agreement with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research. As part of the new agreement, the two entities will study the potential for Capricor's CAP-2003 which addresses a wide spectrum of trauma-related injuries and conditions.

