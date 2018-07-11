6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- CA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CA) shares are up 16 percent following reports Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is near a deal to buy the company for $4.50 per share; Broadcom shares are down 5 percent after hours.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares are up 12 percent after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $59 price target. Shares closed at $10.55.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares are up 9 percent after reporting third-quarter earnings of $(0.09). Sales came in at $2 million, up from $1.5 million in the same quarter of last year. The company sees fourth quarter sales of $1.71-$2.09 million.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are up 1.7 percent after announcing the company has sold 30 million HD HERO cameras since launch.
Losers
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares are down 9 percent after announcing the commencement of a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
