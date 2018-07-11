Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2018 4:58pm   Comments
Share:
Related CA
Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2018
Here's Why It's Time For Investors To Consider Adding CA Stock
CA jumps 16% on report that Broadcom is close to $18B buyout (Seeking Alpha)
Related GLMD
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: Sarepta's DMD Gene Therapy, Anika's Flunked Trial, Eidos To Commence Trading
21 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • CA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CA) shares are up 16 percent following reports Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is near a deal to buy the company for $4.50 per share; Broadcom shares are down 5 percent after hours.
  • Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares are up 12 percent after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $59 price target. Shares closed at $10.55.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares are up 9 percent after reporting third-quarter earnings of $(0.09). Sales came in at $2 million, up from $1.5 million in the same quarter of last year. The company sees fourth quarter sales of $1.71-$2.09 million.
  • GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are up 1.7 percent after announcing the company has sold 30 million HD HERO cameras since launch.

Losers

  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares are down 9 percent after announcing the commencement of a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVGO + ACRX)

Analyst: Apple Unlikely To Pivot Away From Intel For 5G Tech
Trade Wars Aside, First Half Of 2018 Sees Highest Value Of Cross-Border M&A In A Decade
The Semiconductor Stocks That Fund Managers Love And Hate
Trade Spat's A Boon For This Bearish Chip ETF
23 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Nomura Downgrades Intel Following CEO Departure
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.