20 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) shares rose 65.9 percent to $2.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported a strategic transaction with 14.89 percent stakeholder BNN Technology.
- Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNP) rose 31.6 percent to $11.45 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) for $11.50 per share in cash.
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) rose 28.7 percent to $2.96 in pre-market trading after climbing 42.86 percent on Monday.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) rose 27.2 percent to $10.49 in pre-market trading after surging 37.73 percent on Monday.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) rose 23 percent to $2.94 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell 50 percent stake in Wind Tre to CK Hutchison for $2.867 billion. The company also offered to acquire GTH assets in Pakistan and Bangladesh for $2.55 billion.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) rose 11.9 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.71 percent on Monday.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) shares rose 11.8 percent to $38.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.18 per share to $0.1975 per share.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) rose 7.3 percent to $5.15 in pre-market trading after jumping 50.00 percent on Monday.
- Veoneer Inc. (NYSE: VNE) rose 7.1 percent to $45.69 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.49 percent on Monday.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) rose 5.2 percent to $42.38 in pre-market trading.
- Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) shares rose 4.5 percent to $4.86 in pre-market trading.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares rose 4.2 percent to $8.49 in pre-market trading after declining 9.85 percent on Monday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) fell 9.5 percent to $6.41 in pre-market trading.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) fell 5.9 percent to $3.28 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 5.56 percent on Monday.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) shares fell 5.7 percent to $9.05 in pre-market trading after rising 4.35 percent on Monday.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) fell 4.5 percent to $3.82 in pre-market trading.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 4.5 percent to $8.50 in pre-market trading after surging 110.90 percent on Monday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) shares fell 4.2 percent to $16.92 in pre-market trading after rising 2.32 percent on Monday.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) fell 3.5 percent to $4.46 in pre-market trading after rising 3.12 percent on Monday.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares fell 3.1 percent to $9.65 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.21 percent on Monday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.