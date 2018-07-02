38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- RadiSys Corporation (NASDAQ: RSYS) shares climbed 113.2 percent to $1.49 after Reliance Industries announced plans to acquire Radisys for $1.72 per share in cash.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares jumped 110.3 percent to $8.8752 after climbing 145.33 percent on Friday.
- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASI) surged 46.1 percent to $2.41 on announcement of asset purchase agreement with Seventh Wave Laboratories, LLC.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) shares gained 43.5 percent to $4.595 in reaction to a new partnership with Novartis AG (ADR) (NYSE: NVS). Adamis, a specialty biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treatments for respiratory diseases and allergies, said in a press release it entered into an exclusive distribution and commercialization agreement with global health care giant Novartis.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) gained 24.7 percent to $3.96.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRTS) shares jumped 18.7 percent to $2.4801. Roadrunner posted Q1 loss of $0.61 per share on sales of $570 million.
- BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) shares rose 14.4 percent to $5.355.
- BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS) gained 14.3 percent to $13.0440 after the company reported a 103 percent rise in its Q2 preliminary revenue and raised 2018 revenue guidance.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) shares rose 12.1 percent to $2.5449.
- Acxiom Corporation (NASDAQ: ACXM) shares climbed 10.9 percent to $33.21. Interpublic is nearing a deal to acquire Acxiom's marketing solutions unit for $2.2 billion, Reuters reported.
- China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: CLDC) gained 10.6 percent to $3.33.
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DVMT) rose 9.6 percent to $92.69 after the company announced plans to buy out VMWare tracking stock in a cash and equity deal.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) gained 9.6 percent to $25.843.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) climbed 9.4 percent to $6.5501. Mexco Energy posted FY18 loss of $0.16 per share on operating sales of $2.71 million.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) rose 9.2 percent to $7.72. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals with an Overweight rating and a $19 price target.
- Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNT) shares jumped 9.1 percent to $35.0168.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) rose 8.1 percent to $5.10.
- Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERY) rose 7.2 percent to $29.11 after Randa announced plans to acquire the company for $28 per share.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) rose 6.8 percent to $3.525 in reaction to an encouraging FDA update. The clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company said the FDA cleared its partner Bayer AG's investigational new drug application for BAY 1905254 for patients with advanced solid tumors. As part of a collaboration and license agreement, Compugen and Bayer pursued preclinical research and Compugen is now entitled to receive a milestone payment after completion of the approved phase 1 clinical trial.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) rose 6.8 percent to $157.01. Dell Technologies announced plans to buy out VMWare tracking stock in a cash and equity deal.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) rose 6.6 percent to $2.420 after the company regained compliance with NYSE American listing standards.
- Xspand Products Lab, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPL) rose 4 percent to $8.0772 after the company reported the acquisition of strategic partner, Edison Nation LLC.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBVX) dipped 42.3 percent to $0.49 on announcement that company will not attempt to regain NASDAQ listing compliance.
- MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) declined 34.5 percent to $4.185. MiMedx reported the resignation of its Chairman and CEO Parker H. "Pete" Petit. The company also reported that William C. "Bill" Taylor has resigned as President and COO.
- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTR) fell 22 percent to $16.02 after the company disclosed that it is still working with the FDA to conclude review for Virtis treatment.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares declined 15.7 percent to $20.15.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) dropped 15 percent to $1.99 after surging 50.97 percent on Friday.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares fell 13.8 percent to $0.2671. Helios And Matheson Analytics disclosed that it has filed a $1.2 billion universal shelf registration statement.
- Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) fell 12.3 percent to $110.64 after the company issued weak guidance.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares dropped 11.5 percent to $24.15.
- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) shares tumbled 10.9 percent to $1.84.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) fell 10.6 percent to $2.190.
- Fibrocell Science Inc (NASDAQ: FCSC) slipped 10 percent to $2.435. Fibrocell reported a 1.47 million share registered direct offering priced at-the-market for gross proceeds of $4 million.
- Nevro Corp. (NASDAQ: NVRO) fell 9.5 percent to $72.30. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares fell 8.8 percent to $6.16.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) dipped 8.8 percent to $1.915.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) shares fell 8 percent to $25.78.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) shares fell 7 percent to $8.56 after gaining 4.78 percent on Friday.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.