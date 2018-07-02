Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) stock was trading higher by 3 percent early Monday morning after the global biopharmaceutical company said the FDA approved aristada, its therapy for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. The company expects its product to be available for physicians to use on patients in mid-July.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) was trading higher by more than 10 percent in reaction to an encouraging FDA update. The clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company said the FDA cleared its partner Bayer AG's investigational new drug application for BAY 1905254 for patients with advanced solid tumors. As part of a collaboration and license agreement, Compugen and Bayer pursued preclinical research and Compugen is now entitled to receive a milestone payment after completion of the approved phase 1 clinical trial.

Can-Fite Biopha/S ADR (NYSE: CANF) was trading higher by more than 8 percent, but was seen earlier trading higher by 20 percent. The move higher can be attributed to a third party validation for the Can-Fite scientific approach to target liver cancer.

iShares MSCI Mexico (NYSE: EWW), an exchange traded fund that tracks the performance of Mexican-listed stocks, could see increased volatility after Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador won a landslide victory in national elections. Obrador is described by CNN as a "leftist veteran politician, who had presented himself as an agent of change."

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) gained more than 5 percent after CEO Elon Musk said in an e-mail to workers the company achieved its prior stated objective of producing 5,000 Model 3 cars per week.

Related Links:

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Point To A Lower Wall Street Open

28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session