A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Point To A Lower Wall Street Open

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The PMI manufacturing index for June is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The ISM manufacturing index for June and data on construction spending for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 88 points to 24,132.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 13.35 points to 2,708.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index dipped 45.25 points to 7,022.75.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.66 percent to trade at $78.71 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.09 percent to trade at $74.08 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.91 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.87 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.47 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.94 percent, while French CAC 40 Index dipped 1.09 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 2.21 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.61 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined 2.52 percent and India’s BSE Sensex slipped 0.45 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $57 to $62.

Wells Fargo shares fell 0.34 percent to $55.25 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news