35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Tintri, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNTR) shares jumped 147.3 percent to $0.35.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) shares gained 107.5 percent to $3.569.
- Echelon Corporation (NASDAQ: ELON) climbed 96.7 percent to $8.25 following news that Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) will buy the company at $8.50 per share.
- Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMP) climbed 84.5 percent to $9.66 after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treating cardiometabolic disorders announced encouraging results from a clinical study. The company said its Gemcabene therapy achieved its primary endpoint in a phase 2b study of significantly lowering triglyceride levels in patients compared to those who were treated with a placebo.
- Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) rose 46.4 percent to $49.74. Acceleron Pharma and Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) announced their luspatercept, which is evaluated in a Phase 3 study dubbed MEDALIST to treat patients with low-to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes met the primary and key secondary endpoints.
- Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE: FRD) shares jumped 26.7 percent to $8.12 following Q4 results. Friedman Industries posted Q4 earnings of $0.31 per share on sales of $43.96 million.
- SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) shares rose 15.6 percent to $1.7919 following earlier press release highlighting President and CEO expectation for 'a significant improvement in EPS and EBITDA compared to Q4'17.'
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) rose 13.8 percent to $167.97 after the company disclosed that Health Canada has approved its PrSYMDEKO.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) shares rose 12.7 percent to $80.82 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and announced a new $15 billion buyback plan.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) gained 12.2 percent to $33.55.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) gained 9.9 percent to $2.3069.
- Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) shares climbed 9.9 percent to $8.035. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences with an Outperform rating.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) climbed 9.7 percent to $7.84.
- Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) surged 9.6 percent to $14.65.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) gained 7.6 percent to $5.64.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) rose 7.1 percent to $27.71 after dropping 16.22 percent on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded GMS from Outperform to Strong Buy.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) rose 7 percent to $27.16 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday.
- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) gained 6.6 percent to $50.00 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) climbed 6.3 percent to $11.80 after the company issued strong sales forecast for the second quarter.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) gained 6.1 percent to $20.95. Raymond James initiated coverage on Acer Therapeutics with an Outperform rating.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) rose 5 percent to $9.21 after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA approval for Qbrexza cloth to treat primary axillary hyperhidrosis.
- Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) gained 4.5 percent to $316.82. Macquarie upgraded Madison Square Garden from Neutral to Outperform.
Losers
- InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE: NSPR) shares dropped 56.1 percent to $0.225. InspireMD priced its 33.33 million unit offering at $0.30 per unit.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) dropped 37.3 percent to $4.020 after declining 15.32 percent on Thursday.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) declined 16.1 percent to $2.04.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares dropped 14.6 percent to $3.98 after declining 2.92 percent on Thursday.
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) fell 14.3 percent to $5.9852.
- China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares declined 12.6 percent to $3.4975.
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) dropped 12.5 percent to $3.3250. Profire Energy priced its 7.5 million share secondary offering at $3.25 per share.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares slipped 11.4 percent to $1.8597 after reporting pricing of common stock offering.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) dropped 9.8 percent to $3.076. Astrotech reported changes to its board of directors.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares dropped 8.8 percent to $3.65 after declining 78.01 percent on Thursday.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) shares fell 7.9 percent to $98.35. SYNNEX reported upbeat results for its second quarter and announced plans to acquire Convergys Corp in a $2.43 billion transaction.
- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) shares fell 6 percent to $218.37 after the company posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) shares dropped 4 percent to $3.565 after the company reported pricing of senior secured notes due 2024.
