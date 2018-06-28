42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares surged 659.62 percent to close at $2.37 on Wednesday. Pedevco disclosed that on June 22nd the company terminated its pending merger with GOM Holdings.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares rose 49.94 percent to close at $23.99. The Lovesac priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) shares gained 18.78 percent to close at $5.927 on Wednesday.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) climbed 17.79 percent to close at $2.98.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) gained 15.63 percent to close at $44.75 after the company released data from its sickle cell disease candidate. Part A of a Phase 3 study of voxelotor in sickle cell disease achieved the primary endpoints, the company said.
- Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABAC) gained 15.55 percent to close at $2.75 on Wednesday.
- Ashford Inc. (NASDAQ: AINC) surged 15.3 percent to close at $64.58. Ashford Trust reported that Ashford Inc. will provide maximum $50 million in funding related to future company hotel purchases.
- Hanwha Q CELLS Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HQCL) rose 13.24 percent to close at $6.93.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) gained 11.2 percent to close at $22.24.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) climbed 10.75 percent to close at $21.22 on Wednesday.
- TransEnterix, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRXC) gained 10.59 percent to close at $5.85 on Wednesday.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) surged 10.42 percent to close at $14.30.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) shares gained 9.85 percent to close at $18.06 after management reported positive top-line data for a drug candidate. A Phase 2/3 trial of intravenous CR845 in abdominal surgery patients achieved primary endpoints for pain relief and secondary endpoints for nausea and vomiting reduction.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares fell 7.96 percent to close at $20.82 on Wednesday after rising 10.72 percent on Tuesday.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) gained 8.71 percent to close at $8.49 after the company and Farmer's Business Network announced partnership for Arcadia's GoodWheat.
- Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) climbed 7.7 percent to close at $33.15.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) gained 6.4 percent to close at $6.65 after the company disclosed that it has received a patent for GR-MD-02 for the method and treatment of pulmonary fibrosis.
- World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) shares rose 6.35 percent to close at $70.85 after the company reported that it has secured a multi-year media rights deal with USA Network and Fox Sports, confirming speculation in recent months. WWE also said it sees FY2019 adj. OIBDA of at least $200 million.
Losers
- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQXP) dipped 84.72 percent to close at $2.34 on Wednesday following news that AQX-1125 trial failed to meet primary endpoint.
- Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) shares declined 79.84 percent to close at $2.55 after the company disclosed that its PhaseOut Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy failed to meet primary endpoint.
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) fell 71.45 percent to close at $2.435 after the company confirmed a 14-3 vote against approval for REMOXY by a FDA panel.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) slipped 40.89 percent to close at $1.65. CEL-SCI reported winning of breach of contract ruling against inVentive/Syneos Health.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) dropped 32.53 percent to close at $8.11 on Wednesday after climbing 20.20 percent on Tuesday.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) dropped 23.06 percent to close at $3.07.
- Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) shares dipped 20.54 percent to close at $6.81 following Q4 results.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares dropped 19.8 percent to close at $4.09 on Wednesday after surging 34.21 percent on Tuesday.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell 19.33 percent to close at $4.80.
- Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASCMA) fell 17.33 percent to close at $3.10.
- Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) dropped 17.13 percent to close at $27.09 on Wednesday.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) shares dropped 17.06 percent to close at $7.05.
- TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV) fell 15.27 percent to close at $9.10.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) dropped 15.25 percent to close at $8.78.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) shares slipped 15.02 percent to close at $3.45.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares fell 14.07 percent to close at $4.52.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) dropped 13.35 percent to close at $31.22 on Wednesday.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) declined 13.17 percent to close at $10.42 on Wednesday.
- Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) fell 12.78 percent to close at $3.48.
- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) shares dropped 10.47 percent to close at $39.15 on Wednesday after declining 3.23 percent on Tuesday.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NASDAQ: SBGL) fell 10.36 percent to close at $2.25. Citigroup downgraded Sibanye-Stillwater from Buy to Neutral.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) fell 9.91 percent to close at $18.00.
- CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) shares dropped 9.53 percent to close at $18.80 after the company reported the pricing of an upsized public offering of 6,500,000 common units at a price of $18.30 per common unit.
- Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) dropped 9.1 percent to close at $12.79. Star Bulk Carriers priced its 5 million share secondary offering at $13.10 per share.
