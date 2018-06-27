Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Conagra's Acquisition Of Pinnacle Foods: What You Need To Know

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 27, 2018 9:44am   Comments
Share:
Conagra's Acquisition Of Pinnacle Foods: What You Need To Know
Related CAG
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Economic Reports
Stock Futures Mixed As China Bear Market Deepens, Oil Prices Rise (Investor's Business Daily)
Related
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Economic Reports
Stock Futures Mixed As China Bear Market Deepens, Oil Prices Rise (Investor's Business Daily)

Packaged food giant Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) confirmed Wednesday morning it has reached an agreement to acquire Pinnacle Foods Inc (NYSE: PF) for $8.1 billion, or $10.9 billion including debt. The deal announcement sent shares of Conagra lower by nearly 9 percent while Pinnacle Foods' stock dipped nearly 4 percent.

What Happened

Conagra, the parent company of multiple food brands including Pam cooking spray and Hebrew National hot dogs, will pay Pinnacle shareholders $43.11 per share in cash plus 0.6494 shares of Conagra common stock for each share of Pinnacle Foods held. The deal implies a value of $68 per Pinnacle Foods share, which is a slight premium to Tuesday's closing price of $67.86.

Why It's Important

The combination of the two companies will create a food giant with a large presence in the frozen section in grocery stores, according to CNBC. The deal would make the combined entity the second-largest U.S. frozen food company and comes at a time when the frozen food category is seeing a resurgence.

Conagra expects the deal to generate $215 million in annual run-rate cost synergies by the end of fiscal 2022. The deal is expected to be accretive to Conagra's EPS by a single digit in the fiscal year ending May 2020 and by a high single digit in the fiscal year ended May 2022.

What's Next

"The addition of Pinnacle Foods' leading brands in the attractive frozen foods and snacks categories will create a tremendous opportunity for us to further leverage our proven innovation approach, brand-building capabilities and deep customer relationships," Conagra President and CEO Sean Connolly said in a statement. "With greater scale across leading, iconic brands, an unwavering focus on driving profitable growth and a strong balance sheet and cash flow, we are creating a tremendous platform to drive meaningful shareholder value."

Related Links:

As Grocery Stores Cut Cereal Shelf Space, Refrigerated And Frozen Foods Are Wanted Products

Amazon's Whole Foods Acquisition: Did It Live Up To The Hype?

Posted-In: food Food Companies GroceryNews M&A Top Stories Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAG + PF)

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Economic Reports
The Week Ahead: Senate Weighs Sprint-T-Mobile Merger, Nike Earnings And A Slew Of IPOs
Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2018
Buckingham Steps To The Sidelines Following Pinnacle Foods' Strong Run Following Activist Stake
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 30, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CAG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.