21 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares rose 37.8 percent to $17.50 in pre-market trading. Gevo shares surged around 262 percent on Monday after the EPA announced it has approved up to a 16 percent blend of isobutanol for use in automobiles.
- Foundation Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMI) shares rose 28.3 percent to $136.60 in pre-market trading after Roche announced plans to acquire outstanding shares of FMI for $137 per share in cash.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) rose 27.2 percent to $2.48 in pre-market trading after the company’s 1st Detect subsidiary disclosed that its TRACER 1000 explosives trace detector will enter the European Civil Aviation Conference Common Evaluation Process for airport checkpoint screening.
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) rose 26.5 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported a multi-year deal with Canopy Growth for supplementing of Canopy's extraction, refinement, and extract product formulation capacity.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares rose 20.7 percent to $4.60 in pre-market trading after reporting six-month data from stress urinary incontinence feasibility study. Eighty-three percent of women treated experienced an improvement in one-hour pad weight and achieved clinically meaningful benefit across all quality of life outcome measures.
- InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE: INXN) rose 12.1 percent to $72 in pre-market trading.
- Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) rose 11.8 percent to $6.71 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA guidance at a Type-C meeting for Op02 for the treatment and prevention of otitis media.
- Secoo Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) shares rose 6.3 percent to $10.20 in pre-market trading following Q1 results. Secoo posted quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share on sales of $127.936 million.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) rose 5.1 percent to $3.14 in pre-market trading after declining 6.27 percent on Monday.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares rose 5 percent to $8.56 in pre-market trading after falling 1.81 percent on Monday.
- Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) rose 4.7 percent to $27.75 in pre-market trading after surging 17.03 percent on Friday. Verastem presented Duvelisib data at the EHA 2018 Annual Meeting.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 4.2 percent to $30 in pre-market trading after climbing 37.14 percent on Monday.
Losers
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) fell 13.6 percent to $13.45 in the pre-market trading session after the company disclosed that it has raised $575 million in convertible notes offering.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) shares fell 10.1 percent to $9.78 in pre-market trading. Tellurian priced its 12 million share offering of common stock for gross proceeds of $118.8 million.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) shares fell 9.1 percent to $29.29 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.75 percent on Monday.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) shares fell 6.7 percent to $2.38 in pre-market trading.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares fell 6.2 percent to $54.78 in pre-market trading.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares fell 6.1 percent to $14 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.09 percent on Monday.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) fell 5.5 percent to $5.68 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.31 percent on Monday.
- RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE: RSPP) fell 5.5 percent to $38.58 in pre-market trading after climbing 2.41 percent on Monday.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) fell 4.6 percent to $10.60 in pre-market trading after declining 4.64 percent on Monday.
