Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) stock was trading higher by nearly 20 percent early Friday morning in reaction to a strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report. The Canada-based maker of apparel best suited for cold winters earned 9 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $124.821 million. The metrics imply a 20 percent sales growth and 25 percent EPS growth from a year ago.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: RDY) was trading higher by 6 percent. The global pharmaceutical company said it received final approval from the FDA for its uprenorphine and

Naloxone Sublingual Film which is used to treat adults with opioid dependence/addiction.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) was trading higher by 1.5 percent while Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) was trading flat. Both steel stocks reported upbeat earnings reports Thursday afternoon, which could attract investor attention to the steel sector.

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) was trading higher by 6 percent after the holding company entered into a new joint venture in the electronic payment space. DPW Holdings' subsidiary Digital Power Lending formed a new joint venture with Mexico's QPAGOS to launch a network of 1,000 self-service kiosks starting in California over the next year.

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ: CLPS) was trading higher by more than 50 percent on no notable news to justify a move of this magnitude. The most recent press release issued by the China-based information technology consulting and solutions service provider is May 29, which was days after its May 24 initial public offering.

