25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares rose 16.6 percent to $3.24 in pre-market trading after falling 2.46 percent on Thursday.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) shares rose 13.8 percent to $52.20 in pre-market trading following Q4 results. Canada Goose posted Q4 earnings of $0.09 per share on sales of $124.821 million.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) rose 13.6 percent to $6.93 in pre-market trading after climbing 19.84 percent on Thursday.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares rose 10.2 percent to $6.15 in pre-market trading. Verastem reported a $43 million common stock offering at $6 per share.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) rose 9.1 percent to $36.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA final approval and launch of Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film in the U.S. market.
- Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) rose 6.2 percent to $31.50 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday.
- AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) rose 5.8 percent to $26.50 in pre-market trading.
- Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) shares rose 5.4 percent to $19.60 in pre-market trading.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) shares rose 4.9 percent to $37.74 in pre-market trading.
- CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) shares rose 5.2 percent to $6.52 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.47 percent on Thursday.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) rose 4.5 percent to $11.98 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BANX) rose 4.1 percent to $23 in pre-market trading.
- Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA) rose 3.7 percent to $3.68 in pre-market trading. Sierra Oncology disclosed a $200 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) rose 3.5 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after surging 10.27 percent on Thursday.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares rose 3.4 percent to $9.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.62 percent on Thursday.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) rose 3 percent to $116.39 in pre-market trading. Reuters reported that China has not yet approved Qualcomm's proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors.
Losers
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) fell 13.5 percent to $4.50 in the pre-market trading session after dropping 25.18 percent on Thursday.
- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) shares fell 8.1 percent to $16.71 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a common stock offering.
- Cision Ltd. (NASDAQ: CISN) shares fell 5.1 percent to $14.95 in pre-market trading. Cision priced its 12 million share offering by selling shareholders at $15.00 per share.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) shares fell 5.1 percent to $9.75 in pre-market trading.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) shares fell 3.8 percent to $44 in pre-market trading after surging 10.84 percent on Thursday.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares fell 3.1 percent to $31.18 in pre-market trading.
- Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) fell 3.1 percent to $5.39 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) fell 2.9 percent to $10.49 in pre-market trading.
- Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) fell 2.6 percent to $251.30 in pre-market trading. Adobe reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong third quarter earnings and sales guidance.
