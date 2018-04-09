Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) stock gained more than 15 percent early Monday morning. The biopharmaceutical company that focuses on improving the survival and quality of life for people suffering from cancer said the FDA accepted for filling with Priority Review its New Drug Application for its lead product candidate duvelisib with a target action date of Oct. 5, 2018.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) gained more than 3 percent after the Germany-based banking giant announced a new CEO. Christian Sewing will replace Briton John Cryan as CEO after the outgoing executive failed to achieve cost targets and was decided after a "crisis meeting" was held over the weekend, Reuters reported.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNLO) plummeted more than 60 percent. The late-stage biopharmaceutical company announced disappointing results from a phase 2 trial of its serlopitant therapy for the treatment of pruritus. The study failed to meet its primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints of showing statistically significant difference between patients who received serlopitant and those who received a placebo.

Cellect Biotech ADR (NASDAQ: APOP) gained more than 14 percent early Monday morning. The Israel-based developer of a novel stem cell enabling technology said it has completed a proof of concept testing of its new product prototype called ApoTrainer, which is designed to replace procedures like bone marrow transplants.

Therapix Biosci ADR (NASDAQ: TRPX) gained more than 22 percen. The Israel-based cannabinoid biopharmaceutical company announced encouraging phase 2a results at Yale University exploring its THX-110 among adults with Tourette syndrome. The company said its THX-100 therapy significantly improved symptoms over time in adult subjects.

