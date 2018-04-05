Market Overview

5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 05, 2018 5:23pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Pricesmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a second quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 89 cents per share, beating estimates by 15 cents. Sales came in at $840 million, beating estimates by $4 million.
  • Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE: GCAP) shares are up 3 percent after the company announces it has expanded its cryptocurrency offerings to include Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple and Bitcoin Cash.
  • Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares are up 0.33 percent after announcing it has replenished its existing buyback authorization back to $500 million.

Losers

  • Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) shares are down 3 percent after issuing Q3 sales guidance of $181.3 million, about $7 million short of estimates.
  • Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) shares are down 5 percent after announcing a common stock offering. The size of the offering was not disclosed.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

