IN THE NEWS

Despite investor concerns about new regulations, Wall Street analysts said Trump’s Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) tweets are more noise than fundamental catalyst: Link

Helios & Matheson's (NASDAQ: HMNY) MoviePass has restored service to 10 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) theaters previously removed from the app, MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe told Benzinga: Link

Bill Ackman, the famed shareholder activist, is losing investors at a rapid pace and facing a future that would no longer include managing a private hedge fund: Link $

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday that he made a “huge mistake” in not focusing more on potential abuse of users’ personal information, as the social-media giant he founded revealed that data breaches were far more extensive than previously known: Link $

Department store chain Sears Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) and Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) said on Wednesday some of their customer payment information may have been exposed in a cyber security breach at software service provider [24]7.ai.: Link

It’s the eternal debate. Stocks are teetering. Volatility’s back. Do you ride it out, or take the money and run?: Link

Republicans are warning President Donald Trump that a trade war with China would deal an economic blow to politically important areas of the country that will cost the party in November’s congressional elections: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA Challenger Job Cuts for Mar 60.40K vs 35.40K Prior

Initial Jobless Claims for Mar 30 242.0K vs 225.0K Est; Prior 215.0K. Continuing Claims for Mar 23 1.81M vs 1.85M Est; Prior 1.87M

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Sarasota, Florida at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Morgan Stanley upgraded Finisar (NASDAQ: FNSR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight

(NASDAQ: FNSR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight Stifel upgraded AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) from Hold to Buy

(NASDAQ: AMD) from Hold to Buy Stifel downgraded Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) from Buy to Hold

(NASDAQ: INTC) from Buy to Hold Barclays downgraded Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.