The Market In 5 Minutes: China Tariffs, Zuckerberg, Spotify, Model 3 Deliveries And More
Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) traded for the first time on a U.S. public stock exchange Tuesday: Link
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) peaked 7.2 percent higher Tuesday after posting first-quarter figures in Model 3 deliveries, production and production rate: Link
China swiftly retaliated against to the Trump administration’s latest proposed penalties on Chinese goods, announcing 25 percent tariffs on critical American exports, including soybeans, airplanes and autos: Link $
Following wild price swings for markets in the first quarter, Wall Street’s trading desks are poised to report one of their best three-month periods in years: Link $
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday that he agreed “in spirit” with a strict new European Union law on data privacy but stopped short of committing to it as the standard for the social network across the world: Link
Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday backed the Justice Department’s request that the U.S. Supreme Court dismiss a case pitting the two against each other over whether prosecutors can force technology companies to hand over data stored overseas after Congress passed a law that resolved the dispute: Link
British advertising company WPP (NYSE: WPP) said on Tuesday it is conducting an investigation in response to an allegation of personal misconduct against its chief executive, Martin Sorrell, who denied wrongdoing: Link
- ADP Employment Change for Mar 241.0K vs 208.0K Est; Prior 235.0K
- St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in Little Rock, Arkansas at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for March is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Data on factory orders for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The ISM non-manufacturing index for March is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will speak in Wilberforce, Ohio at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Berenberg upgraded Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) from Hold to Buy
- Jefferies upgraded Weatherford (NYSE: WFT) from Underperform to Hold
- Mizuho downgraded Endo (NASDAQ: ENDP) from Buy to Neutral
- Barclays downgraded PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) from Equal-Weight to Underweight
