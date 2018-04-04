Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock was trading lower by more than 4 percent early Wednesday morning. The company said Tuesday it doesn't need to issue any equity or debt raises in 2018 but Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas commented Wednesday the company will need to raise capital during the bottom half of 2018.

Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) plummeted more than 30 percent after the software development company reported a better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings report, but management's fiscal 2019 sales guidance fell short of expectations.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders (NYSE: XHB) ETF could see increased volume on Wednesday. One of the most notable companies in the homebuilding sector, Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN), reported a better-than-expected fiscal first quarter earnings report. Lennar's stock gained nearly 1 percent after announcing it earned $1.11 per share in the first quarter on revenue of $2.66 billion versus expectations of 77 cents per share and $2.65 billion.

CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) reported its fourth quarter results. The used-car retailer said it earned 77 cents per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $4.08 billion versus expectations of 87 cents per share and $4.17 billion.

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) was trading lower by more than 3.5 percent Wednesday morning after research firm Berenberg issued a warning on the stock. The firm said China's proposed 25 percent tariff could have a negative read-through for tractor makers like Deere and potentially CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI).

