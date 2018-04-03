41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NYSE: SLS) shares surged 150.72 percent to close at $8.65 on Monday after the company disclosed positive interim data from its Phase 2b NeuVax trial.
- Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSC) shares rose 22.07 percent to close at $2.60. Seven Stars Cloud Group on Friday reported FY17 loss of $0.16 per share on revenue of $144.34 million.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares surged 20.47 percent to close at $6.18 after the company reported preliminary revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2018.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares gained 18.88 percent to close at $12.15.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) gained 18.7 percent to close at $32.50.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares rose 18.6 percent to close at $13.07.
- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT) surged 13.93 percent to close at $6.95.
- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) shares jumped 13.7 percent to close at $3.32.
- NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NC) shares gained 11.11 percent to close at $36.50 on Monday.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCON) rose 10.9 percent to close at $2.55.
- Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) jumped 10.84 percent to close at $63.40 after Elliott Management disclosed a 10.3 percent stake in Commvault and announced intent to nominate 4 candidates to the board.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares rose 10.4 percent to close at $3.18.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) shares jumped 10.03 percent to close at $3.51 as the company reported settlement of proxy contest with Park City Capital.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) rose 5.86 percent to close at $10.84. Barclays initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics with an Overweight rating.
- Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) rose 4.42 percent to close at $280.70. Walmart is reportedly in early stage acquisition talks with Humana.
Losers
- SORL Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SORL) fell 23.35 percent to close at $4.99 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter..
- Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) dipped 21.96 percent to close at $45.23 on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it won't review the company's therapy ALKS-5461. Alkermes, which mostly focuses on treatments for central nervous system diseases, said in a press release it received a Refusal to File letter from the FDA regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for ALKS-5461.
- China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) shares dropped 19.13 percent to close at $2.79 on Monday after rising 1.17 percent on Thursday.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) shares declined 18.24 percent to close at $96.80. SYNNEX posted upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak earnings outlook for the current quarter.
- Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) shares tumbled 18.24 percent to close at $32.05.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) shares fell 18.17 percent to close at $14.28. Bank of America downgraded LSC Communications from Neutral to Underperform.
- IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) dropped 18.03 percent to close at $3.00 as the company disclosed that it will reschedule its Q4 earnings release.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 17.54 percent to close at $2.35.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) dropped 17.1 percent to close at $6.06. Comstock Resources reported a $75 million stock investment from Jerry Jones.
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares dropped 17.09 percent to close at $14.31 after declining 48.80 percent on Thursday.
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) fell 15.05 percent to close at $101.18.
- RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: RXII) dropped 14.6 percent to close at $2.75.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) shares dipped 14.47 percent to close at $17.02. Rhythem Pharma will pay $5 million of stock for the rights to develop and commercialize a treatment from Takeda Pharma.
- Cymabay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares tumbled 14.24 percent to close at $11.14.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) dropped 14.15 percent to close at $19.66.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares fell 13.92 percent to close at $6.80. KemPharm posted a Q4 loss of $0.72 per share.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares fell 13.08 percent to close at $4.12.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) shares fell 12.87 percent to close at $6.16.
- Long Blockchain Corp. (NASDAQ: LBCC) fell 12.78 percent to close at $2.32. Long Blockchain shares gained over 7 percent in after-hours trading after a 13D filing from Stater Blockchain showed a 8.5 percent stake in the company.
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares declined 11.72 percent to close at $27.50.
- Pfenex Inc. (NASDAQ: PFNX) shares declined 11.67 percent to close at $5.30.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) shares declined 9.41 percent to close at $4.62. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fitbit from Equal-weight to Underweight.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) dropped 8.88 percent to close at $14.46 after slipping 0.50 percent on Thursday.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) fell 7.9 percent to close at $19.375 after gaining 2.33 percent on Thursday.
- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG) shares fell 7.7 percent to close at $28.75.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) fell 7.46 percent to close at $8.19 following probe reports by Indian Police.
