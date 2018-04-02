Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 02, 2018 5:00pm   Comments
Share:
Related CVV
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1%; Planet Fitness Shares Spike Higher
10 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
CVD Equipment reports Q4 results (Seeking Alpha)
Related
6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Dollar General Rises Following Q4 results

Gainers

  • CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) shares are up 17 percent after reporting FY17 EPS of 82 cents per share, up from a loss of 2 cents in FY16. Sales came in at $41.1 million, up from $21 million in FY16.
  • Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LBCC) shares are up 6 percent after a 13D filing from Stater Blockchain showed a 8.5 percent stake.

Losers

  • Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) shares are down 9 percent despite reporting a fourth quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $99.3 million, beating estimates by a half million. Earnings came in at a loss of $2.09, which does not compare to the 21 cent-loss estimate. The company sees FY18 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $216 million-$224 million.
  • Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) shares are down 5 percent after reporting FY EPS loss of 24 cents. Sales for the year were $127,000.
  • Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares are down 5 percent. No news was immediately available.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVV + CYRN)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SORL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.