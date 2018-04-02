5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV) shares are up 17 percent after reporting FY17 EPS of 82 cents per share, up from a loss of 2 cents in FY16. Sales came in at $41.1 million, up from $21 million in FY16.
- Long Blockchain Corp (NASDAQ: LBCC) shares are up 6 percent after a 13D filing from Stater Blockchain showed a 8.5 percent stake.
Losers
- Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) shares are down 9 percent despite reporting a fourth quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $99.3 million, beating estimates by a half million. Earnings came in at a loss of $2.09, which does not compare to the 21 cent-loss estimate. The company sees FY18 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $216 million-$224 million.
- Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) shares are down 5 percent after reporting FY EPS loss of 24 cents. Sales for the year were $127,000.
- Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares are down 5 percent. No news was immediately available.
