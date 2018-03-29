Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock rebounded modestly after a 7.7 percent decline on Wednesday. Shares were trading higher by more than 1 percent early Thursday morning despite multiple Wall Street analysts issuing cautious commentary on the company's first quarter production.

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) was trading lower by more than 40 percent early Thursday morning after dropping nearly 25 percent on Wednesday. The weakness could be attributed to an amended S-1 filing that showed a 10 million share common stock offering.

pSivida Corp. (NASDAQ: PSDV) gained more than 17 percent early Thursday morning. The specialty biopharmaceutical company that focuses on innovative ophthalmic products announced it has acquired Icon Bioscience. Icon is a biopharmaceutical company whose lead product DEXYCU is already approved by the FDA for postoperative inflammation and is administered as a single dose at the end of ocular surgery.

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) was trading higher by more than 5 percent early Thursday morning. The actionable intelligence solutions company reported its fourth quarter results after Wednesday's close. The company earned $1.05 per share on revenue of $322.7 million versus expectations of $1.00 per share and $313.98 million.

Msci Inc (NYSE: MSCI) lost nearly 1 percent early Thursday morning despite the provider of indices and portfolio construction tools for investors being added to the S&P 500 index.

