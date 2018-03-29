10 Stocks To Watch For March 29, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares rose 0.92 percent to close at $220.49 on Wednesday.

PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong forecast. PVH shares gained 2.80 percent to $148.05 in the after-hours trading session.

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company also raised FY18 earnings outlook. Progress Software shares climbed 5.77 percent to $40.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) to have earned $0.58 per share on revenue of $576.59 million in the latest quarter. Finish Line will release earnings before the markets open. Finish Line shares gained 0.14 percent to $13.91 in after-hours trading.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. GameStop shares gained 2.54 percent to $14.51 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.