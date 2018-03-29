10 Stocks To Watch For March 29, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares rose 0.92 percent to close at $220.49 on Wednesday.
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued a strong forecast. PVH shares gained 2.80 percent to $148.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company also raised FY18 earnings outlook. Progress Software shares climbed 5.77 percent to $40.70 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) to have earned $0.58 per share on revenue of $576.59 million in the latest quarter. Finish Line will release earnings before the markets open. Finish Line shares gained 0.14 percent to $13.91 in after-hours trading.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. GameStop shares gained 2.54 percent to $14.51 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Before the opening bell, Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion. SAIC shares fell 0.76 percent to close at $73.27 on Wednesday.
- Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) priced an underwritten public offering of 6 million shares at $26.00 per share. Heron Therapeutics shares tumbled 5.09 percent to $26.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. Verint shares jumped 7.62 percent to $40.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) to post quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion after the closing bell. SYNNEX shares declined 0.41 percent to close at $114.44 on Wednesday.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares rose around 4 percent in after-hours trading following better-than-expected Q4 sales and upbeat sales guidance. Sportsman's Warehouse shares climbed 3.62 percent to $4.29 in after-hours trading.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.