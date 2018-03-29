IN THE NEWS

Perhaps not surprisingly, data indicate the sector analysts' are most bullish on is technology. Over the past year, the Technology Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLK) and the tech-heavy PowerShares QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ) are up 24 percent and 22.6 percent, respectively, while the S&P 500 is higher by 13.7 percent: Link

Does Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) have an iPhone problem?: Link

The percentage of individuals receiving tax audits declined for the sixth consecutive year in 2017 to reach the lowest level since 2002, further showing the effect of budget cuts at the Internal Revenue Service: Link $

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is curbing the information that it exchanges with companies that collect and sell consumer data for advertisers, as the social-media giant tries to calm an uproar over its handling of personal information: Link $

China’s central bank will launch a crackdown on all types of virtual currencies this year, a vice governor of the central bank said on Thursday: Link

Is there a better way to reduce the U.S. trade deficit than raising duties on imports?: Link

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is facing a federal lawsuit claiming the company unintentionally revealed the HIV status of up to 6,000 Ohio residents though a prescription mailing: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

Initial Jobless Claims for Mar 23 215K vs 230K Est; Prior 229K. Continuing Claims for Mar 16 1.87M vs 1.88M Est; Prior Revised from 1.83M to 1.84M

Personal Spending (MoM) for Feb 0.20% vs 0.20% Est; Prior 0.20%. Personal Income (MoM) for Feb 0.40% vs 0.40% Est; Prior 0.40%

The Chicago PMI for March is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak in New York City at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

DA Davidson upgraded Realty Income (NYSE: O) from Neutral to Buy

(NYSE: O) from Neutral to Buy Longbow upgraded Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) from Underperform to Neutral

(NYSE: HOG) from Underperform to Neutral Stifel downgraded SecureWorks (NASDAQ: SCWX) from Buy to Hold

(NASDAQ: SCWX) from Buy to Hold Jefferies downgraded RSP Permian (NYSE: RSPP) from Buy to Hold

