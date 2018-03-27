Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for January will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index for March is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Atlanta, Georgia at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.