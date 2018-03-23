Market Overview

Benzinga Pro's 6 Stocks To Watch Today

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2018 8:06am   Comments
Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) stock could see increased attention from investors on traders on Friday. The athletic shoe and related apparel company may be seen as a beneficiary from Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE), which reported a better-than-expected fiscal third quarter earnings report on Thursday.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) was little changed early Friday morning despite the technology giant being added to Goldman Sachs' "Conviction Buy" list. The group is reserved for stocks that are expected to see a sharp rise over the next 45 days.

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSE: DPW) gained around 8 percent. The diversified holding company said its subsidiary, Super Crypto Mining, secured the right to 25 megawatts of power to support the operations of its approximate 20,000 mining rigs.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) was trading lower by nearly 1 percent. The $11 technical level will be in play on Friday after the stock was the target of a seemingly unfounded rumor Thursday afternoon, which suggested the company won a contract with Microsoft for its servers.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc (NASDAQ: OMEX) was trading lower by nearly 8 percent after soaring 118 percent on Thursday in reaction to a favorable court ruling. The company, which is engaged in the salvage of deep-water shipwrecks, remains one of Benzinga Pro's most-searched tickers.

