8 Stocks To Watch For March 23, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Micron shares fell 4.01 percent to $56.56 in the after-hours trading session.

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) disclosed a proposed common stock offering. Leap Therapeutics shares tumbled 6.76 percent to $7.65 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: LPTX) disclosed a proposed common stock offering. Leap Therapeutics shares tumbled 6.76 percent to $7.65 in after-hours trading. Wall Street expects Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) to post a quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $132.34 million. Destination XL shares closed at $2.30 on Thursday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.