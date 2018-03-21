33 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares jumped 28.68 percent to close at $39.75 on Tuesday as the company reported topline Phase 2 results from an ongoing trial of etrasimod called OASIS after Monday's market close.
- MuleSoft, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULE) gained 27.16 percent to close at $42.00 after the company was named as a potential acquisition target. Mulesoft, a provider of integration software for connecting applications, data and devices, is in advanced talks to be acquired by salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM), Reuters reported.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) rose 21.81 percent to close at $3.91.
- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) rose 16.23 percent to close at $28.79 on Tuesday.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) shares gained 15.51 percent to close at $5.40.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) climbed 14.37 percent to close at $9.71.
- HealthEquity, Inc. (NYSE: HQY) climbed 11.47 percent to close at $64.54 following Q4 results.
- Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) gained 10.45 percent to close at $3.70. Vivint Solar disclosed that it won four awards at the 12th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) rose 10.14 percent to close at $7.60 on Monday. B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Adesto Technologies with a Buy rating and a $10.00 price target.
- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND) climbed 10.06 percent to close at $31.94.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 9.29 percent to close at $3.53 on Tuesday.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares surged 8.89 percent to close at $30.38 on Tuesday.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) gained 7.97 percent to close at $38.20.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) gained 4.68 percent to close at $7.38 after the company disclosed that it has received the FDA clearance for implantation function.
Losers
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares dipped 26.18 percent to close at $5.16 on Tuesday after reporting proposed public offering of common stock.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) fell 25.58 percent to close at $1.60.
- Northern Oil and Gas, Inc (NYSE: NOG) fell 23.91 percent to close at $1.75 after the company announced a $105 million offering. The company also raised FY18 production growth guidance.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) dropped 18.53 percent to close at $3.87.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares fell 15.5 percent to close at $38.61.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) dropped 14.75 percent to close at $3.41 following Q4 results.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares declined 14.69 percent to close at $11.85 on Tuesday.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) dropped 12.98 percent to close at $5.16.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) shares slipped 12.44 percent to close at $15.98 following Q4 results.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares fell 12.41 percent to close at $23.07.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) dropped 12.03 percent to close at $17.48 on Tuesday.
- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: XTNT) fell 11.38 percent to close at $8.64.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares declined 11.16 percent to close at $11.14.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) shares fell 10.77 percent to close at $16.82 following Q4 results.
- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) dropped 10.4 percent to close at $65.39.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) fell 10.38 percent to close at $31.35.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) declined 9.84 percent to close at $6.05 on Tuesday.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) fell 9.43 percent to close at $47.05 despite reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 83 cents per share, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $9.776 billion, versus estimates of $9.781 billion.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) fell 7.92 percent to close at $127.95. Children's Place reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also announced a $250 million buyback plan.
