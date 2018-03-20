IN THE NEWS

All eyes on Wall Street were focused on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) after reports that data from more than 50 million users was improperly shared during the 2016 campaign season: Link

An Uber self-driving car hit and killed a woman crossing the street in Arizona, police said on Monday, marking the first fatality involving an autonomous vehicle and a potential blow to the technology expected to transform transportation: Link

Saudi Arabia is scaling back its ambitions for a public offering for oil giant Aramco, moving ahead with a listing next year solely on the Saudi stock exchange while taking more time to decide if an international venue is worth it, government officials and others close to the process say: Link $

The owners of 60,000 cargo ships are bracing for tighter emissions rules that are forcing them to make a multibillion-dollar choice: Start buying cleaner-burning fuel or invest in a device that treats the ship’s exhaust before letting it out: Link $

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues will end up raising interest rates four times this year, but are unlikely to signal that intention at this week’s policy meeting, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg: Link

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has looked at the possibility of expanding its retail footprint by acquiring some locations from bankrupt Toys “R” Us Inc., according to people with knowledge of the situation: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today.

Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First 2 Weeks Of Mar. Down 0.1% MoM, Up 3% YoY

The Retail Economist/Goldman Chain Store Sales Down 1.2% During Second Full Week In Mar., Up 2.7% YoY

The Treasury will auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Jefferies upgraded ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: OKE) from Hold to Buy Stephens upgraded Stoneridge (NYSE: SRI) from Equal Weight to Overweight

(NYSE: SRI) from Equal Weight to Overweight KeyBanc downgraded Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) from Overweight to Sector Weight

(NYSE: ORCL) from Overweight to Sector Weight Instinet downgraded Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) from Buy to Neutral

