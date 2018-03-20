15 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA) shares rose 19.8 percent to $37.00 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed that its phase 2 OASIS trial for Ulcerative Colitis treatment met primary and all secondary endpoints. The company plans to initiate a phase 3 trial.
- Endologix, Inc (NASDAQ: ELGX) shares rose 8.2 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive results of Encore analysis of several prospective clinical trials and registries studying Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair.
- Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG) rose 4.7 percent to $54.97 in pre-market trading after falling 3.20 percent on Monday.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 4.6 percent to $13.30 in pre-market trading following the announcement of a partnership with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) for "Blackberry Enterprise BRIDGE," to allow Microsoft apps, office programs within BlackBerry dynamics.
- First Community Corporation (NASDAQ: FCCO) rose 4.5 percent to $21.90 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth quarter EPS of 7 cents, down from 26 cents per share in the same quarter of last year. The company also announced it is raising its quarterly dividend from 9 cents to 10 cents.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) shares rose 4.2 percent to $14.61 in pre-market trading after dropping 46.55 percent on Monday.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) rose 4.1 percent to $19 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.31 percent on Monday.
- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) shares rose 3.3 percent to $21.60 in the pre-market trading session.
Losers
- WSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSCI) fell 19.4 percent to $4.15 in pre-market trading following a second quarter earnings report of 18 cents per share, up from a loss of 12 cents per share a year prior. Sales came in at $8.55 million, up from $6.31 million last year's. The company also initiated a quarterly dividend of 4 cents per share.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares fell 10.2 percent to $6.28 in pre-market trading after reporting proposed public offering of common stock.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) fell 8.9 percent to $47.38 in pre-market trading despite reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 83 cents per share, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $9.776 billion, versus estimates of $9.781 billion.
- GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) fell 5.8 percent to $15.80 in pre-market trading after announcing a 4.5 million share offering.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) fell 5.3 percent to $131.60 in pre-market trading. Children's Place reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales misses estimates. The company also announced a $250 million buyback plan.
- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) shares fell 2.7 percent to $9 in pre-market trading after declining 2.63 percent on Monday.
- Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) shares fell 2.5 percent to $3.88 in pre-market trading after climbing 5.57 percent on Monday.
