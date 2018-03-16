IN THE NEWS

It hasn't been a great week for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC). The firm caught negative headlines around CEO Tim Sloan’s $4.6 million raise as well as new federal sanctions for commissions on auto insurance policies: Link

After swooning for much of 2017, energy stocks and exchange traded funds are struggling to start 2018. Master limited partnerships and related ETFs have not been immune to those struggles. For example, the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSE: MLPX) is sporting a first-quarter loss of 5 percent: Link

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents related to his investigation into whether Donald Trump’s associates colluded with Russia’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, according to a person familiar with the matter: Link $

Washington girded for further change in President Donald Trump’s administration, as national security adviser H.R. McMaster’s position appeared increasingly precarious and a series of staff departures prompted a U.S. senator to publicly urge the president not to fire his attorney general: Link $

The Justice Department’s court fight to stop AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from acquiring Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX) could last as long as eight weeks, the judge hearing the case said, twice as long as the initial estimate: Link

Toys ‘R’ Us said Thursday it was giving up its fight to stay alive, and that it was killed by vendors who failed to support the 70-year-old chain, by rivals whose predatory prices created a long string of losses, and by the media focus on its travails: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

Housing Starts for Feb 1.24M vs 1.29M Est; Prior 1.33M

Building Permits for Feb 1.30M vs 1.32M Est; Prior 1.38M

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for March is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Labor Department's JOLTS report for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Suntrust upgraded Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: WGO) from Hold to Buy Canaccord downgraded Synacor (NASDAQ: SYNC) from Buy to Hold

(NASDAQ: SYNC) from Buy to Hold Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Enbridge Energy (NYSE: EEP) from Buy to Neutral

