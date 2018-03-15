23 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) shares rose 28.7 percent to $8.44 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has granted orphan drug designation for PTI-428 in cystic fibrosis.
- The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE: RUBI) shares rose 25 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
- Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) shares rose 18 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported that it has established an experimental cryptocurrency mining operation in North America.
- Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) rose 16.3 percent to $6.22 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q4 results.
- Sunshine Heart Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) rose 15.6 percent to $4.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.38 percent on Wednesday.
- Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVTI) shares rose 11.6 percent to $30.05 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 guidance.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) rose 10.9 percent to $38.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ: CTWS) rose 10.8 percent to $58.25 in pre-market trading following FY17 results. SJW Group and Connecticut Water Service agreed to combine in all-stock transaction.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) rose 9.6 percent to $13.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) rose 8.5 percent to $96.75 in pre-market trading. Dollar General reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter and issued a strong earnings forecast for FY18. The company’s same-store sales also exceeded expectations.
- Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD) shares rose 8.3 percent to $2.62in pre-market trading following Q4 results and Q1 guidance.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co. (ADR) (NYSE: HMY) rose 7.5 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after falling 2.28 percent on Wednesday.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) rose 6.8 percent to $6.64 in pre-market trading. Maxim Group upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from Hold to Buy.
- Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN) rose 6.4 percent to $3.14 in pre-market trading following FY17 results.
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) rose 6 percent to $7.58 in pre-market trading.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) shares rose 4.1 percent to $55.90 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
Losers
- Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares fell 58.3 percent to $10.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported a clinical hold on SGT-001 Phase I/II clinical trial for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
- Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVTY) fell 16.3 percent to $3.60 in pre-market trading after announcing a proposed stock offering.
- Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ: ABDC) fell 10 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading.
- Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ: BNFT) fell 8.5 percent to $22.70 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth quarter earnings that fell in-line with estimates. Sales also beat estimates by $300,000, coming in at $66.8 million. The company issued downbeat first quarter and 2018 sales guidance.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares fell 7.4 percent to $2.75 in pre-market trading after climbing 73.68 percent on Wednesday.
- Ctrip.Com International Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: CTRP) shares fell 5.5 percent to $46.05 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 4.6 percent to $2.10 after gaining 4.27 percent on Wednesday.
