7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) shares are up 10 percent after announcing the company sees FY2019 EBITDA of $175 million-$200 million.
- 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) shares are up 6 percent following a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 5 cents, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $177 million, beating estimates by $13 million.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a earnings and sales beat. FY2017 adjusted earnings came in at a loss of $1.09 per share, beating estimates by 22 cents. Sales came in at $10.7 million, beating estimates by $3.3 million.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) shares are up 5 percent after fourth quarter adjusted earnings came in flat, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $860 million, beating estimates by $50 million. Comps were up 2.5 percent.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) shares are up 5 percent after a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.68, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $1.68 billion, beating estimates by $30 million. Comps of the brand were up 5.4 percent in the quarter. The company also announced the addition of $500 million to its buyback plan and raised its quarterly dividend from 39 cents to 43 cents.
Losers
- Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ: BNFT) shares down 12 percent after reporting fourth quarter earnings that fell in-line with estimates. Sales also beat estimates by $300,000, coming in at $66.8 million. The company issued downbeat first quarter and 2018 sales guidance.
- Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) shares are down 6 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 15 cents per share, missing estimates by 2 cents. Sales fell $800,000 short of estimates at $146.5 million. The company sees system-wide same-store sales growth of 2-4 percent.
