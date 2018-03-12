The Week Ahead: AMD's Ryzen Anniversary Webinar, CVS Votes On Aetna Merger
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning March 12. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.
Monday
Conferences
- ROTH Conference March 11-14
- Cowen Healthcare Conference March 12-14
Notable Earnings
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Q4 after hours
- Stitch Fix, Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) Q2 after hours; BZ NOTE: IPO lockup period expiring early, 37.7 million shares to become eligible for sale on the open March 14th
Investor Events
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) holding Ryzen chip one-year anniversary webinar 4:30 p.m. ET
Tuesday
Economic
- U.S. Consumer Price Index 8:30 a.m. ET
- API U.S. crude oil inventories expected 4:30 p.m. ET
Conferences
- Barclays Global Healthcare Conference March 13-15
- Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference March 13-14
Notable Earnings
- Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) Q4 premarket
IPO
- Opes Acquisition (OPESU)
Investor Events
- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) holding special shareholder meeting to vote on merger with Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) 11 a.m. ET
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) holding investor briefing 7pm ET
- IPO quiet period expirations for Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), Hudson Ltd (NYSE: HUD), iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: IPIC), One Stop Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSS), Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SLGL), and VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI)
Wednesday
Economic
- U.S. Philly fed manufacturing index 8:30 a.m. ET
- U.S. retail and food service sales for February 8:30 a.m. ET
- U.S. initial jobless claims 9:30 a.m. ET
- EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m. ET
Investor Events
- IPO quiet period expirations for Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) and FTS International, Inc (NYSE: FTSI)
- Business/sales updates from E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC), The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR), and The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW)
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) investor meeting webcast 9:15 a.m. ET
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m. ET
- EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m. ET
Notable Earnings
- Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Q4 premarket
- Overstock.com, Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) Q4 after hours
- Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) Q1 after hours
- Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) Q1 after hours
- Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) Q4 after hours
- Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Q4 after hours, will also report February retail sales
IPO
- Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)
Investor Events
- Annual shareholder meeting for CYS Investments (NYSE: CYS)
- Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) guidance call 9am ET
- Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP) analyst/investor day
Friday
Notable Earnings
- Tiffany & Co (NYSE: TIF) Q4 premarket
M&A
QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) tender offer for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) expires at 11:59 p.m. ET
IPO
- Zscaler (ZS)
Investor Events
- Willis Towers Watson Public Limted Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) analyst/investor day
