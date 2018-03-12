Market Overview

The Week Ahead: AMD's Ryzen Anniversary Webinar, CVS Votes On Aetna Merger
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2018 1:12pm   Comments
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning March 12. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change.

Monday
Conferences

  • ROTH Conference March 11-14
  • Cowen Healthcare Conference March 12-14

Notable Earnings

  • Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) Q4 after hours
  • Stitch Fix, Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) Q2 after hours; BZ NOTE: IPO lockup period expiring early, 37.7 million shares to become eligible for sale on the open March 14th

Investor Events

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) holding Ryzen chip one-year anniversary webinar 4:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday
Economic

  • U.S. Consumer Price Index 8:30 a.m. ET
  • API U.S. crude oil inventories expected 4:30 p.m. ET

Conferences

  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference March 13-15
  • Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference March 13-14

Notable Earnings

  • Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) Q4 premarket

IPO

  • Opes Acquisition (OPESU)

Investor Events

  • CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) holding special shareholder meeting to vote on merger with Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) 11 a.m. ET
  • Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) holding investor briefing 7pm ET
  • IPO quiet period expirations for Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), Hudson Ltd (NYSE: HUD), iPic Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: IPIC), One Stop Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSS), Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SLGL), and VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI)

Wednesday
Economic

  • U.S. Philly fed manufacturing index 8:30 a.m. ET
  • U.S. retail and food service sales for February 8:30 a.m. ET
  • U.S. initial jobless claims 9:30 a.m. ET
  • EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m. ET

Investor Events

  • IPO quiet period expirations for Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) and FTS International, Inc (NYSE: FTSI)
  • Business/sales updates from E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC), The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR), and The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW)
  • Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) investor meeting webcast 9:15 a.m. ET

Thursday
Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m. ET
  • EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m. ET

Notable Earnings

  • Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Q4 premarket
  • Overstock.com, Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) Q4 after hours
  • Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) Q1 after hours
  • Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) Q1 after hours
  • Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) Q4 after hours
  • Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Q4 after hours, will also report February retail sales

IPO

  • Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

Investor Events

  • Annual shareholder meeting for CYS Investments (NYSE: CYS)
  • Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) guidance call 9am ET
  • Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP) analyst/investor day

Friday
Notable Earnings

  • Tiffany & Co (NYSE: TIF) Q4 premarket

M&A
QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) tender offer for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) expires at 11:59 p.m. ET
IPO

  • Zscaler (ZS)

Investor Events

  • Willis Towers Watson Public Limted Company (NASDAQ: WLTW) analyst/investor day

