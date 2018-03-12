The Market In 5 Minutes: Coincheck, Gun Violence, Oil And More

IN THE NEWS

Those who cared to invest in one of the most obscure financial assets at the beginning of 2017 laughed their way to the bank at the end of the year: Link

The FDA issued mostly positive decisions on the approval front last week: Link

The White House on Sunday announced a plan to reduce gun violence at schools that includes spending federal money on training school staffers to carry concealed weapons, but not President Donald Trump’s earlier call to raise the age limit for buying guns: Link $

Nine years into a roaring stock bull market, fund managers are paying their last respects to Goldilocks: Link $

Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc, reeling from government reprimands over lax standards after $530 million dollar theft of digital money, said it would from Monday start repaying customers affected by the heist: Link

Oil risks sliding back under $60 a barrel as a surge in U.S. shipments to Asia threatens to undermine a deal between OPEC and its allies, according to ING Groep NV: Link

Kim Jong Un wants to sign a peace treaty after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, South Korean media reported, reviving a long-held goal of the North Korean regime: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

The Treasury is set to auction 3-month bills, 6-month bills and 3-year notes at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The U.S Treasury budget report for February is schedule for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

KeyBanc upgraded CoreSite (NYSE: COR) from Sector Weight to Overweight

(NYSE: COR) from Sector Weight to Overweight Leerink upgraded Merck (NYSE: MRK) from Market Perform to Outperform

(NYSE: MRK) from Market Perform to Outperform RBC downgraded Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM) from Sector Perform to Underperform

(NYSE: NEM) from Sector Perform to Underperform Wells Fargo downgraded Ranger Energy Services (NYSE: RNGR) from Outperform to Market Perform

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.