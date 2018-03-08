10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: PDLI) shares are up 18 percent following a fourth quarter earnings beat. Earnings in the quarter came in at 15 cents per share beating estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $68 million beating estimates by $23 million.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) shares are up 9 percent following a second quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 71 cents per share, beating estimates by 16 cents. Sales came in at $2.53 billion, beating estimates by $80 million. The company also raised second quarter guidance.
- El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOCO) shares are up 7 percent following a fourth quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 11 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Revenues fell in-line with consensus at $95.2 million.
- Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares are up 7 percent following a fourth quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 22 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $170 million, beating estimates by $23 million.
- Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ: UPLD) shares are up 4 percent following a fourth quarter sales beat. The company also issued strong first quarter guidance.
Losers
- Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares are down 25 percent following a fourth quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at a penny, down from 35 cents per share in the same quarter of last year. It was also announced company CEO Jeff Coats and CFO Kimberly Boren are stepping down. Wesley Ozima was named interim CEO.
- VolitionRX Ltd (NYSE: VNRX) shares are down 19 percent after announcing a proposed offering a stock. The size was not disclosed.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CKPT) shares are down 7 percent. Earlier in the day, the company announced the pricing of a 4.6 million share offering at $4.35 per share.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) shares are down 6 percent following a third quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 20 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales fell short of estimates by $1 million, coming in at $332 million. The company also issued weak guidance.
- Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ: POLA) shares are down 5 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings loss of 6 cents, missing estimates by 5 cents. Sales also fell short of estimates by nearly $1 million, coming in at $3.98 million.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.