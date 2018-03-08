The Market In 5 Minutes: AMD, Jobless Claims, Broadcom-Qualcomm

IN THE NEWS

Prices of major cryptocurrencies tumbled more than 9 percent Wednesday on a new round of regulatory crackdowns in the U.S. and Japan and rumors that popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance has been hacked: Link

A look at Advanced Micro Device, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) options activity and short interest following Wednesday's trading action: Link

Investing and saving for retirement is a hot topic in personal finance. Many advisors, bloggers, and influencers give hundreds of strategies on you how to invest for retirement. However, many forget to mention how important it is to continue to build wealth during your retirement: Link

A fierce competition between airlines, private equity, developers and terminal operators is nearing its climax as the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey advances a $10 billion plan to overhaul John F. Kennedy International Airport: Link $

President Donald Trump is expected to sign a decree this week laying out his plan to impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum, sparing both Canada and Mexico, after people on both sides of the issue made final pleas to either scuttle the measure or ensure he doesn’t back off: Link $

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) executive Daniel Pinto warned equity markets could fall as much as 40 percent in the next two to three years. That would wipe out recent gains: Link

Broadcom Ltd. (NASDAQ: AVGO), whose hostile bid to acquire rival Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has been stalled by management opposition and U.S. national-security concerns, is in for a long wait: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

Challenger Job Cuts for Feb 35.37K vs 44.70K Prior

Initial Jobless Claims for Feb 2 231.0K vs 220.0K Est; Prior 210.0K. Continuing Claims for Feb 2 1.87M vs 1.92M Est; Prior 1.93M

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Compass Point upgrades Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ: SAFT) from Sell to Neutral

(NASDAQ: SAFT) from Sell to Neutral Goldman upgrades Microchip (NASDAQ: MCHP) from Neutral to Buy

(NASDAQ: MCHP) from Neutral to Buy KBW downgrades United Financial (NASDAQ: UBNK) Outperform to Market Perform

(NASDAQ: UBNK) Outperform to Market Perform Benchmark downgrades Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) from Buy to Sell

