8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Tintri Inc (NASDAQ: TNTR) shares are up 13 percent after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 72 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $29 million, beating estimates by $3 million. The company announced it has implemented a workforce reduction of nearly 20 percent of its global headcount and will terminate facility lease early.
- Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR) shares are up 10 percent after reporting a fourth quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $5.9 million, beating estimates by $130,000. GAAP earnings came in at a loss of 4 cents, which may not to compare to a 16-cent loss estimate.
Losers
- GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) shares are down 20 percent are reporting the design of phase 3 trial of GMI-1271 in relapsed/refractory AML.
- Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares are down 16 percent after reporting weak third quarter earnings guidance. The company delivered a second quarter sales beat, but comps were down 2 percent and earnings missed estimates by 3 cents, coming in at a loss of 12 cents.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) shares are down 10 percent following a fourth quarter earnings and sales miss. The company also announced it has added $15 million to its buyback plan.
- TransACT Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TACT) shares are down 9 percent following a fourth quarter earnings and sales miss. The company also announced a $5 million share buyback plan.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares are down 8 percent following a fourth quarter earnings and sales miss. The company sees FY18 R&D expenses in the range of $67 million-$76 million.
- G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) shares are down 4 percent after an S-1 filing shows registration for a 3 million common stock offering.
