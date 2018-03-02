Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) stock lost more than 10 percent Friday morning on top of Thursday's 9.5 percent decline. The department store reported its fourth quarter results and earned 57 cents per share on revenue of $4.03 billion versus expectations of 47 cents and $4.05 billion. The company also guided its fiscal 2018 EPS to a range of 5 cents to 25 cents per share versus expectations of 20 cents per share.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) lost more than 2 percent after gaining nearly 6 percent in a volatile trading session Thursday. Steel and other commodity stocks will likely see continued volatility after President Donald Trump's new tariffs on steel were proposed. The President said in a Tweet, "Our Steel and Aluminum industries (and many others) have been decimated by decades of unfair trade and bad policy with countries from around the world."

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) lost more than 10 percent. The company reported mixed fiscal third quarter results after Thursday's close and guided its full fiscal year 2018 revenue and EPS guidance below the Street's expectations.

Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) gained more than 8 percent after the apparel retail company reported its fourth quarter results after Thursday's close. The company said it earned 61 cents per share on revenue of $4.8 billion versus expectations of 58 cents per share and $4.67 billion. Gap also guided its full fiscal year 2018 EPS to a range of $2.55 to $2.70, which came in ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $2.34 per share.

Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ: MSCC) gained more than 5 percent. The designer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions agreed to sell itself to Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) after Thursday's close.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) gained more than 3 percent on top of Thursday's 4 percent gain. The energy company reported a top-and-bottom-line beat in its fourth quarter results after Thursday's close.

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) lost more than 18 percent after the healthcare company said it lost 38 cents per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $193.7 million. Wall Street analysts were modeling the company to lose 8 cents per share on revenue of $301.4 million.

Related Links:

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down; Dow Futures Fall Over 200 Points

45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday