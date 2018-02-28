IN THE NEWS

President Donald Trump has reportedly selected Brad Parscale as the manager of his 2020 reelection campaign. Here’s an overview of Parscale’s background and what he brings to the position: Link

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s Services category is a key growth driver for the company, with the segment seeing 24-percent revenue growth in fiscal 2017. Apple Music remains a core component of Apple’s Services, growing 91 percent year-over-year to $2 billion in revenue last year despite fierce competition from Spotify: Link

Individual stock investors jolted by February’s market tumult said fear of missing out on the next leg of the bull market still outweighs fear of a big correction: Link $

The iQiyi Inc. video-streaming unit of search-engine giant Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) has filed for an initial public offering in the U.S., promoting its ability to use artificial intelligence and user data to deliver videos that generate billions of views: Link $

Riding a wave of new users, improved advertising options and an embrace of video content by users and advertisers alike, Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) revenue has leaped in Japan, helping lead the company to its first quarterly profit: Link

Oil is poised for its first monthly decline in half a year as January’s rally fades on growing fears over booming U.S. shale supply: Link

Apple is preparing to release a trio of new smartphones later this year: the largest iPhone ever, an upgraded handset the same size as the current iPhone X and a less expensive model with some of the flagship phone’s key features: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA GDP (QoQ) for Q4 2.50% vs 2.50% Est; Prior 2.60%

The Chicago PMI for February will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The pending home sales index for January is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Keybanc upgraded Tutor Perini (NYSE: TPC) from Sector Weight to Overweight

(NYSE: TPC) from Sector Weight to Overweight Citi upgraded Philip Morris (NYSE: PM) from Neutral to Buy

(NYSE: PM) from Neutral to Buy SocGen downgraded Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) from Hold to Sell

(NYSE: ALV) from Hold to Sell Ladenburg downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) from Buy to Neutral

