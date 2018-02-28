31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PHH Corporation (NYSE: PHH) shares rose 23.2 percent to $10.50 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be purchased by Ocwen Financial for $11 per share in cash.
- Student Transportation Inc (NASDAQ: STB) rose 23.1 percent to $7.40 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by a group of investors led by CDPQ.
- Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) rose 17.7 percent to $32.06 in pre-market trading following a surprise earnings beat.
- Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) rose 17 percent to $24.59 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. The company sees FY18 gross merchandise sales growth of 14-16 percent year-over-year with sales growth expected to grow 21-23 percent.
- Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE: OCN) rose 14.3 percent to $3.85 in pre-market trading. Ocwen Financial reported Q4 loss of $0.34 per share on sales of $276.77 million. PHH agreed to be purchased by Ocwen Financial for $11 per share in cash.
- TiVo Corp (NASDAQ: TIVO) shares rose 12.6 percent to $15.25 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth quarter sales beat.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) rose 10.5 percent to $77.15 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) rose 10.4 percent to $3.08 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE: DQ) shares rose 8.2 percent to $59.92 in the pre-market trading session following strong Q4 earnings.
- Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: HTBX) rose 7.4 percent to $2.90 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive interim data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of HS-110 and Nivolumab in NSCLC.
- Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) rose 6.8 percent to $2,033.76 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) shares rose 6.1 percent to $9.20 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q4 results.
- Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALDR) shares rose 6 percent to $15.05 in pre-market trading after declining 3.73 percent on Tuesday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) shares rose 5.5 percent to $18.53 in pre-market trading.
- CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE) rose 5.2 percent to $54.05 in pre-market trading.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 5.1 percent to $3.75 in pre-market trading.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) rose 4.8 percent to $135 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) fell 28.8 percent to $6.58 in pre-market trading following its fourth quarter report. The company sees FY18 adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 billion.
- TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) shares fell 9.2 percent to $55.90 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth quarter earnings and sales miss. The company issued weak FY18 sales guidance.
- e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) fell 8.5 percent to $18.61 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat but fell short of sales estimates.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) shares fell 8.3 percent to $16.96 in pre-market trading as the company issued a weak revenue forecast.
- B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) fell 7.9 percent to $28.75 in pre-market trading following a fourth quarter sales miss. The company issued FY18 sales guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.76 billion.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares fell 7.4 percent to $28.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for its fourth quarter.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) fell 7.2 percent to $88.90 in pre-market trading following regulatory update on ozanimod for the treatment of relapsing MS. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Celgene from Buy to Hold.
- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) shares fell 7.1 percent to $89.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) fell 7 percent to $2.94 in pre-market trading. MannKind reported a Q4 loss of $0.28 per share on revenue of $4.53 million.
- EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) fell 6.3 percent to $100.20 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) fell 5.6 percent to $53.20 in pre-market trading after the company posted downbeat Q4 earnings and issued a weak 2018 forecast.
- Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) fell 5.4 percent to $20.65 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) fell 4.3 percent to $5.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.50 percent on Tuesday.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE: HTZ) fell 4 percent to $18.50 in the pre-market trading session after reporting Q4 results.
