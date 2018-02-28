Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2018 4:20am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
  • U.S. Gross Domestic Product report for the fourth quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Chicago PMI for February will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • The pending home sales index for January is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

