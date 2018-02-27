22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) rose 8.6 percent to $17.58 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE: THC) rose 7.8 percent to $20.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its full-year forecast.
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) rose 6.3 percent to $179.91 in pre-market trading as the company posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and issued strong FY18 earnings guidance.
- Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) rose 6.1 percent to $9.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.37 percent on Monday.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE: RRTS) rose 6 percent to $4.60 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.51 percent on Monday.
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) shares rose 5.9 percent to $4.50 in the pre-market trading session. Cowen & Co. upgraded Endocyte from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) rose 5.4 percent to $26.05 in pre-market trading following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) rose 5 percent to $104.97 in pre-market trading.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) rose 4.9 percent to $6.88 in pre-market trading after gaining 13.10 percent on Monday.
- DBV Technologies SA - ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 3.8 percent to $23.30 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed results from Phase II study of Viaskin Milk in milk-allergic patients.
Losers
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) fell 34.8 percent to $19.75 in pre-market trading on Fresnius report of Akorn breach of FDA data integrity.
- NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) fell 27.2 percent to $29.05 in pre-market trading after reporting fourth quarter results. Adjusted earnings came in at 42 cents per share while sales came in at $131 million, up from $109 million in the same quarter of last year. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from 17 cents per share to 25 cents per share.
- InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR) fell 20.5 percent to $3.03 in pre-market trading. InspireMD priced its 1 million share offering at $3 per share.
- Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) shares fell 17.8 percent to $3.19 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 12 million share offering of common stock.
- Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) shares fell 14.3 percent to $4.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company also issued weak first quarter and FY18 sales guidance.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares fell 14.3 percent to $15.50 in pre-market trading after surging 17.62 percent on Monday.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) fell 13.9 percent to $15.19 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results. KeyBanc downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) fell 5.7 percent to $24 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) fell 5.5 percent to $83.44 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed select preliminary unaudited calendar year 2017 financial results. The company also said it will reschedule its Q4 earnings release, previously scheduled for February 27, 2018.
- Secoo Holding Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: SECO) fell 5.4 percent to $11.83 in the pre-market trading session after declining 6.71 percent on Monday.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 5.1 percent to $8.40 in pre-market trading. Sorrento Therapeutics said Audit Committee concluded that the company’s financial statements for 3 and 9 months ended Sept 30, 2017 should not be relied upon 8-K.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (ADR) (NYSE: FMS) fell 4.2 percent to $52.43 in pre-market trading.
