32 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) rose 32 percent to $9.87 in pre-market trading. Synchronoss reported closing of convertible preferred stock investment.
- Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA) shares rose 16.9 percent to $14.73 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.45 percent on Thursday.
- AU Optronics Corp (ADR) (NYSE: AUO) shares rose 12.2 percent to $5.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.74 percent on Thursday.
- Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CALA) shares rose 11.5 percent to $7.75 in pre-market trading after declining 2.11 percent on Thursday.
- National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) rose 11 percent to $4.44 in pre-market trading after dipping 14.89 percent on Thursday.
- Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) shares rose 10.6 percent to $29.80 in pre-market trading. Sprouts Farmers is expected to release Q4 earnings on February 22.
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) rose 8.3 percent to $2.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.37 percent on Thursday.
- Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) shares rose 7.5 percent to $3.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.94 percent on Thursday.
- American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) rose 6.5 percent to $16.80 in pre-market trading following strong quarterly results.
- Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX) rose 5.4 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading after climbing 53.85 percent on Thursday.
- Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) shares rose 5.2 percent to $5.31 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.06 percent on Thursday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 4.4 percent to $19.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.97 percent on Thursday.
- Teladoc Inc (NYSE: TDOC) rose 4.2 percent to $38.45 in pre-market trading. Teladoc is projected to release Q4 results on Tuesday, February 27, 2018.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 4.2 percent to $17.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.17 percent on Thursday.
- Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) rose 4.1 percent to $9.25 in pre-market trading after surging 8.02 percent on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Losers
- Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) fell 34.1 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading. Nano Dimension reported a proposed public offering of American Depository Shares.
- Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) fell 16.4 percent to $19.16 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares fell 16.1 percent to $30.30 in pre-market trading after the company issued statement on FDA panel for EXPAREL. The FDA panel did not reach an unanimous decision on efficacy and safety for Pacira's pain drug Exparel.
- Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE: IO) fell 11.3 percent to $27.10 in the pre-market trading session after reporting an offering of common stock and warrants.
- Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) fell 10.4 percent to $276.00 in pre-market trading despite reporting better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter.
- IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) shares fell 9.9 percent to $12.10 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) fell 9 percent to $53.55 in pre-market trading. Cognex reported in-line Q4 earnings and announced a $150 million buyback plan. The company also cut its quarterly dividend from $0.09 per share to $0.045 per share.
- TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) fell 7.6 percent to $11.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results, but issued a soft Q1 guidance.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares fell 7.5 percent to $4.95. Pixelworks reported a Q4 loss of $0.01 per share on revenue of $18.4 million.
- NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 6.8 percent to $2.05 in pre-market trading after declining 3.93 percent on Thursday.
- Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: DM) shares fell 5 percent to $25.95 in pre-market trading after dropping 1.44 percent on Thursday.
- Yamana Gold Inc. (USA) (NYSE: AUY) shares fell 4.9 percent to $3.28 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) fell 4.8 percent to $39.25 in pre-market trading as the company issued a weak FY18 sales guidance.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares fell 4.8 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading after rising 5.00 percent on Thursday.
- ICICI Bank Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: IBN) fell 4.5 percent to $9.94 in pre-market trading after rising 2.16 percent on Thursday.
- Instructure Inc (NYSE: INST) fell 3.7 percent to $39.70 in pre-market trading after reporting a 2.3 million share common stock offering.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) fell 3.6 percent to $17.30 after jumping 29.14 percent on Thursday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.