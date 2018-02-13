9 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares are surging up 55 percent after reporting a big fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter came in at 64 cents per share, beating estimates by 24 cents. Sales came in $41 million ahead of estimates at $921 million.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares are up 13 percent after reporting a second quarter sales beat, coming in $210 million ahead of estimates at $8.36 billion. EPS fell in-line with estimates at 2 cents per share.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares are up 11 percent after announcing Taco Bell CEO Brian Niccol will assume CEO duties at Chipotle.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares are up 9 percent after reporting the company hit oil in Israel, at a portion of its Megiddo-Jezreel well. The company says it encountered free-flowing hydrocarbons while circulating drilling mud at a current open hole wireline logging. The company decided to drill 70 meters further upon the discovery.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) shares are up 3 percent after the company announced the decision to initiate the process to sell Lids Sports Group.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) shares are up 3 percent despite reporting a fourth quarter earnings miss. The company raised its quarterly dividend from $0.175 to $0.19 per share. CFO Rajesh Agrawal said on the earnings call that the company is testing transactions with cryptocurrency Ripple.
Losers
- ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE: ECOM) shares are down 12 percent after reporting a fourth quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 9 cents per share beating estimates, but sales fell $260,000 short of estimates at $34.1 million.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS) shares are down 8 percent after announcing a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
- Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APRI) shares are down 5 percent. No news was immediately available.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.