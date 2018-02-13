Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE: KDMN) stock gained nearly 20 percent after the biopharmaceutical company that focuses on treating various unmet medical needs reported encouraging topline results from an ongoing phase 2 clinical trial. The company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discus its KD025, a therapy for patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) was trading flat ahead of earnings. The holding company giant known for its insurance products will report its fourth quarter results after Tuesday's market close. Analysts are expecting the company to earn $1.05 per share on revenue of $15.51 billion.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) was trading lower by more than 20 percent. The majority owner of MoviePass said Monday it has commenced a public offering to issue and sell shares of its common stock and warrants. Proceeds from the raise will be used to increase its ownership stake in MoviePass, support the company's operations or to make acquisitions.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) soared more than 12 percent after the pharmaceutical sourcing and distributions services company was named by The Wall Street Journal as a potential takeover target by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA).

WMIH Corp. (NASDAQ: WMIH) soared higher by nearly 70 percent. The insurance company agreed to merge with Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NYSE: NSM). Nationstar shareholders could chose to receive $18.00 in cash or 12.7793 of WMIH common stock for each share owned. Nationstar shareholders will own around 36 percent of the combined entity with WMIH shareholders owning the remaining 64 percent.

Related Links:

22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Down; Crude Oil Falls