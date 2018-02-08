Market Overview

8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 08, 2018 5:26pm   Comments
Gainers

  • FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are up 14 percent following a fourth quarter earnings beat. Fourth quarter earnings came in at 1 cent, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $202.3 million, beating estimates by $9 million. The company issued strong first quarter and FY18 sales guidance.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares are up 12 percent after posting a big fourth quarter earnings beat. Nvidia reported fourth quarter-adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share, beating estimates by 56 cents. Sales came in at $2.91 billion, beating estimates by $230 million. The company also issued strong first quarter sales guidance.
  • Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE: MTW) shares are up 9 percent despite reporting a fourth quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 15 cents per share, missing estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $482 million, beating estimates by $59 million. The company sees FY18 adjusted EBITDA of $96 million-$116 million.
  • Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) shares are up 5 percent following a big fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted EPS came in at 21 cents, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $971 million, beating estimates by $89 million. Skechers also announced a $150 million share buyback plan.
  • Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) shares are up 4 percent. Earlier in the day, the company said the NASDAQ granted it an extension until May 10 to regain compliance.

Losers

  • Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are down 18 percent passing a 52-week low after reporting a big fourth quarter earnings miss. Adjusted EPS came in at 84 cents, missing estimates by 31 cents. Sales missed estimates by $41 million, coming in at $2.32 billion.
  • Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) shares are down 11 percent after denying a WSJ report that the company was in talks with Boeing Co (NYSE: BA).
  • Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z) shares are down 7 percent after fourth quarter earnings fell in-line with consensus estimates. The real estate platform also issued weak first quarter guidance.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

