Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Credit Suisse Group AG (ADR) (NYSE: CS) stock was trading lower by around 1 percent. The stock is reacting to the broad market sell-off, especially financials. However, many of the bank's volatility related instruments saw incredibly heavy selling pressures, with the Credit Suisse AG - VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETN (NYSE: XIV) trading lower by nearly 85 percent.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) was trading lower by nearly 2 percent. The Dow Jones component is scheduled to report its fiscal quarter earnings report after Tuesday's close. Wall Street analysts are modeling the company to earn $1.61 per share in the quarter on revenue of $15.46 million.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) was trading lower by more than 1 percent. The fast casual restaurant chain is scheduled to report its fourth quarter results after Tuesday's close. The company is expected to earn $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) was trading higher by more than 3.5 percent. The provider of energy and chemicals transportation services saw its stock jump higher by 22 percent Monday to close at $0.251. It should be noted that data from Google Finance shows the stock trading at a split-adjusted 52-week high of $89,108.40 and is down more than 99.9 percent over the past year.

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) lost nearly 10 percent. The company is engaged in acquiring patents and patent rights from owners or other ventures and has been increasing its exposure to bitcoin related ventures over the past few weeks. The stock's weakness appears to be directly tied to bitcoin's ongoing selling pressure and a very brief dip below $6,000.

Related Links:

20 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

It's Going To Be A Wild Day For XIV, The Credit Suisse Volatility ETN