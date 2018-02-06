20 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Akari Therapeutics PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: AKTX) shares rose 16.1 percent to $2.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported completion of Phase II COBALT trial of Coversin in patients with PNH and further progress of clinical trials.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) shares rose 10.7 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) rose 9.9 percent to $110.95 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.37 percent on Monday.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) rose 9.7 percent to $5.10 in pre-market trading after falling 2.31 percent on Monday.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) rose 7.2 percent to $10.13 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.74 percent on Monday.
- Tata Motors Limited (ADR) (NYSE: TTM) rose 7.1 percent to $30.16 in pre-market trading. On Monday, Tata Motors posted a rise in quarterly profit.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares rose 5.4 percent to $11.75 in pre-market trading. LivePerson is expected to release Q4 results on February 20.
- General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) rose 4.6 percent to $41.35 in pre-market trading. GM is expected to report earnings before the opening bell.
- Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) rose 4.5 percent to $47.00 in pre-market trading. Tapestry reported Q2 earnings of $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.785 billion.
Losers
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 40.13 percent to $4.67 in pre-market trading.
- Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) fell 15.6 percent to $37.91 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued a weak FY18 sales guidance. The company announced a $200 million buyback plan.
- Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) shares fell 15 percent to $2.21 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.13 percent on Monday.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) fell 8.5 percent to $5.05 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.54 percent on Monday.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: KTOV) fell 8.2 percent to $2.24 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.27 percent on Monday.
- Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) fell 8.1 percent to $21.10 in pre-market trading after tumbling 2.44 percent on Monday.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) fell 7.1 percent to $14.60 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.90 percent on Monday.
- Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares fell 6.9 percent to $1.75 in pre-market trading after tumbling 16.07 percent on Monday. Ameri Holdings disclosed that it has been selected as prime implementation partner for SAP SuccessFactors HCM Module by a major global restaurant group.
- YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: YY) fell 6.4 percent to $115.94 after declining 3.46 percent on Monday.
- Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares fell 3.8 percent to $74.51 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its CEO Laurent Potdevin announced his resignation. Potdevin affirmed the company is on track to reach its $4 billion in revenue by 2020 target.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) fell 3.5 percent to $8.85 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.37 percent on Monday.
