IN THE NEWS

Although action was light on the FDA approval front, biotech stocks took the spotlight in January, thanks to a few multi-billion-dollar deals announced in the space: Link

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) delivered a big fourth quarter earnings beat: Link

The Trump administration’s revamp of a powerful consumer-finance regulator is reaping dividends for high-interest lenders: The agency is easing its oversight of the industry after closely scrutinizing it during the Obama era: Link $

The sexual-misconduct allegations against Steve Wynn (NASDAQ: WYNN) could impact a company that has little to do with casinos: IEX Group Inc., a startup stock exchange that is looking to shake up the business of U.S. corporate listings: Link $

American consumers are snapping up plentiful low-cost pork, but U.S. farmers are worried that trade spats with key export markets in China, Mexico and Canada could hurt a lucrative part of their pork business: Link

Major global insurers are starting to offer protection against cryptocurrency theft, willing to tackle daunting challenges it brings rather than miss out on this volatile and loosely regulated, but rapidly growing business: Link

The man who made the term “irrational exuberance” famous says investors are at it again: Link

Steve Cohen needs to prove himself to Wall Street all over again: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA Initial Jobless Claims for Jan 26 230.0K vs 238.0K Est; Prior 233.0K. Continuing Claims for Jan 19 1.95M vs 1.93M Est; Prior 1.94M

USA Nonfarm Productivity (QoQ) for Q4 -0.10% vs 0.80% Est; Prior 3.00%

The manufacturing PMI for January is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Data on construction spending for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The ISM manufacturing index for January is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

RBC upgraded eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) from Sector Perform to Outperform

(NASDAQ: EBAY) from Sector Perform to Outperform Credit Suisse upgraded Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) from Neutral to Outperform

(NYSE: IVZ) from Neutral to Outperform BTIG downgraded PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) from Buy to Neutral

(NASDAQ: PYPL) from Buy to Neutral Leerink downgraded Nuvasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) from Outperform to Market Perform

