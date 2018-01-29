IN THE NEWS

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will continue to dominate headlines ahead of its earnings report on Thursday, Feb. 1: Link

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) gave a thumping start to the fourth-quarter FANG reporting season, with stellar subscriber growth and in-line earnings. More importantly, the company's first-quarter outlook for earnings, revenues and subscriber additions were all notably above Street estimates, sending its stock up by 10 percent: Link

Republicans on Sunday worked to distance themselves from Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) CEO Steve Wynn in the wake of a Wall Street Journal report of former employees describing a decadeslong pattern of sexual misconduct by the casino mogul and GOP financial bigwig: Link $

Some White House officials view next-generation 5G wireless service as a “key area of competition,” and they say that the threat from China, in particular, justifies a “moonshot” government effort like the construction of the interstate highway system, an internal memo shows: Link $

French drugmaker Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) has agreed to buy Belgian biotech company Ablynx for 3.9 billion euros ($4.8 billion), beating Novo Nordisk and marking its second big deal this month after buying Bioverativ: Link

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) said on Monday it was publishing its privacy principles for the first time and rolling out educational videos to help users control who has access to their information, as it prepares for the start of a tough new EU data protection law: Link

Top Democrats are questioning President Donald Trump’s infrastructure plan even before it’s released, raising doubts about whether the administration’s approach can win bipartisan support: Link

Sentiment among London’s Brexit-hit bankers sank to its gloomiest depths since the 2008 financial crisis, a survey showed -- a stark contrast to the bullish tone of finance executives gathered last week in Davos, Switzerland: Link

Songwriters and music publishers will receive a 44 percent increase in royalty payments from music streaming companies over the next five years, according to US copyright authorities: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for January is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Barclays upgraded Allergan (NYSE: AGN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight

Atlantic upgraded Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) from Underweight to Neutral

Piper Jaffray downgraded Finisar (NASDAQ: FNSR) from Overweight to Neutral

Barclays downgraded Oncobiologics (NASDAQ: ONS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight

